Part of Simen River railway bridge collapse halts Assam trains
India
Train travel in Assam hit a sudden snag after part of the Simen River railway bridge collapsed, stopping both passenger and freight trains in their tracks.
Key routes are now on pause, with delays across the board as teams get to work on repairs and damage checks.
Investigation under way, Assam travelers advised
An investigation is underway to figure out what went wrong with the bridge, sparking fresh worries about how safe and well-maintained local infrastructure really is.
While repairs are ongoing, travelers passing through Assam should keep an eye on train updates or look for alternate ways to get around.