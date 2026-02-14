Mumbai: Under-construction metro pillar collapses, 1 dead, 4 injured
What's the story
A section of an under-construction metro pillar in Mumbai's Mulund collapsed on Saturday, injuring four people. The incident took place around 12:20pm on LBS Road near the Johnson and Johnson factory, according to India Today. The fallen cement structure crushed a moving autorickshaw and part of a car under the debris. According to Hindustan Times, one person died, while three or four others were injured.
Rescue efforts
3-4 people in autorickshaw feared injured
While civic officials confirmed injuries to three or four people in the autorickshaw, details about their injuries are yet to be disclosed. "A cement slab of the pillar collapsed and fell on an autorickshaw below, completely smashing the three-wheeler," officials were quoted as saying. Following an alert from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), multiple agencies, including fire brigade personnel, local police, Metro authorities, and ambulance services, rushed to conduct rescue operations at the site.
Twitter Post
Visuals from the scene
मुंबई में मेट्रो पिलर का एक हिस्सा गिर गया, जिसकी चपेट में ऑटो रिक्शा और कार आ गई.— Ranvijay Singh (@ranvijaylive) February 14, 2026
इस वीडियो में ऑटो ड्राइवर फंसा हुआ है, जिसे लोग निकालने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं. pic.twitter.com/xU5LHzGP3P
Ongoing probe
MMRDA to investigate the incident
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is investigating the incident. An MMRDA spokesperson said a detailed investigation would be conducted within two days. The construction work is being carried out by Milan Road Build Tech, a subcontractor of Reliance Infrastructure. In a separate but related incident earlier, a reinforcement cage for another metro pier collapsed inside Suman Nagar housing society in Chembur around 9:30pm during work on the same corridor.