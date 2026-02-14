Mumbai: Under-construction metro pillar collapses, 1 dead, 4 injured

Rescue efforts

3-4 people in autorickshaw feared injured

While civic officials confirmed injuries to three or four people in the autorickshaw, details about their injuries are yet to be disclosed. "A cement slab of the pillar collapsed and fell on an autorickshaw below, completely smashing the three-wheeler," officials were quoted as saying. Following an alert from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), multiple agencies, including fire brigade personnel, local police, Metro authorities, and ambulance services, rushed to conduct rescue operations at the site.