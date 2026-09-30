Partial Ujjain mosque demolition for Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2028 road-widening
India
Things got tense in Ujjain after a mosque was partially demolished for a road-widening project linked to the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2028.
Even though the mosque committee and local officials had agreed to the plan, some locals tried to stop it, which led to police using tear gas to break up the crowd.
Police arrest 14, probe AI misinformation
Police have arrested 14 people so far and are looking for more involved in the unrest.
Five social media creators are also under investigation for spreading AI-made videos that falsely claimed the whole mosque was being torn down. These clips reportedly fueled public anger.
The incident highlights how quickly misinformation can escalate real-world tensions.