'Paruveta Utsavam' brings festive vibes to Tirumala
Tirumala was buzzing recently as the annual Paruveta Utsavam took center stage.
This unique "mock hunting" festival, dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, celebrates his legendary role as the protector of pilgrims.
The event blended tradition and spectacle, offering a colorful experience for everyone who showed up.
What actually happened?
The main attraction was Lord Malayappa's grand forest procession. Decked out with five symbolic weapons and carried in a golden palanquin, the deity traveled several kilometers through the woods while priests performed rituals and symbolically "hunted" wild beasts (don't worry—just effigies).
It's all about honoring age-old customs in style.
Why does this matter now?
This year's festival also marked the return of Suprabhatam—the pre-dawn hymn ritual—which had been paused for Dhanurmasam.
The return of Suprabhatam coincided with reports of large numbers of devotees at Tirumala.