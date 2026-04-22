Parvaiz Ahmad and Bashir Ahmad Jothad charged in Pahalgam attack India Apr 22, 2026

Two men from Kashmir, Parvaiz Ahmad and Bashir Ahmad Jothad, have been charged with helping Pakistani terrorists before the tragic Pahalgam attack on April 22, 2025, which left 26 civilians dead.

Authorities say the two sheltered the attackers at their homes and did not alert anyone, even though they recognized the danger.