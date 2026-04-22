Parvaiz Ahmad and Bashir Ahmad Jothad charged in Pahalgam attack
India
Two men from Kashmir, Parvaiz Ahmad and Bashir Ahmad Jothad, have been charged with helping Pakistani terrorists before the tragic Pahalgam attack on April 22, 2025, which left 26 civilians dead.
Authorities say the two sheltered the attackers at their homes and did not alert anyone, even though they recognized the danger.
NIA arrested duo hosted 3 militants
Ahmad and Jothad were arrested by the National Investigation Agency. Investigators found they hosted three armed militants for ₹3,000 just a day before the attack.
There is also a cross-border angle: social media activity linked to Pakistan suggests this was not just a local issue, raising bigger questions about security in the region.