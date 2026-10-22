Parvesh Verma says Delhi will model Yamuna riverfront on Sabarmati
Delhi is gearing up to revamp the Yamuna riverfront, taking cues from Gujarat's Sabarmati Riverfront.
The plan rolls out in two phases: from Palla to Wazirabad and then Wazirabad to Okhla barrage.
Water Minister Parvesh Verma shared that consultants are currently being hired for the Yamuna riverfront, and a proposed MoU with the Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation is coming soon.
Parks cycle paths and river cleanup
Expect new parks, cycle paths, and sports grounds along the Yamuna, basically more hangout spots for everyone.
The government hopes the riverfront model will be visible to the people of Delhi before the next election.
They're also working on cleaning up the river by upgrading sewage plants and modernizing dhobi ghats with better laundry systems, inspired by what worked in Gujarat.