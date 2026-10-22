Parvesh Verma says Delhi will model Yamuna riverfront on Sabarmati

Delhi is gearing up to revamp the Yamuna riverfront, taking cues from Gujarat's Sabarmati Riverfront.

The plan rolls out in two phases: from Palla to Wazirabad and then Wazirabad to Okhla barrage.

Water Minister Parvesh Verma shared that consultants are currently being hired for the Yamuna riverfront, and a proposed MoU with the Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation is coming soon.