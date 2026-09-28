Parviz Dharwad KRIDL assistant executive engineer missing after letter
India
Parviz Dharwad, an assistant executive engineer with Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL), has gone missing after leaving a letter on September 12 describing pressure from contractors over unpaid project funds.
He said he was heading to a Bengaluru meeting on September 13 but hasn't been seen since, and his last known location was Andhra Pradesh.
Dharwad's letter hints at suicidal thoughts
In his letter, Dharwad shared that harassment from contractors and unresolved payments were affecting his mental health, even hinting at suicidal thoughts and asking for forgiveness from his family.
Police have filed a missing-person report and are actively searching for him.
Sadly, this isn't the first time: he went missing in 2024 as well but was found in Goa after five days.