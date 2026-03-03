Pasadena police officer shot; suspect killed in exchange of gunfire
On Monday evening in Pasadena, a police officer was shot while responding to a call about a man with a gunshot wound near the Sierra Madre Villa Metro station.
Officers spotted someone matching the shooter's description and chased him for several blocks.
During the chase, the suspect fired at police and was killed in an exchange of gunfire.
Officer and original shooting victim both stable
The injured officer—a senior field training officer—was awake when taken to Huntington Hospital, but his condition wasn't clear as of late Monday.
The original shooting victim is stable in the hospital.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are now investigating both the initial shooting and the fatal encounter with police, with a formal review by the District Attorney expected after the investigating agency submits reports, typically within 60 to 90 days.