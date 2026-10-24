Paschim Medinipur woman alleges Bajrang Dal 'purification' stripping, conversion attempt

A woman in Paschim Medinipur, West Bengal, says she was assaulted and stripped by a group of people associated with the Bajrang Dal during a forced "purification" ritual on October 18.

The attack reportedly aimed to pressure her family and two others to convert from Christianity to Hinduism during Durga Puja.

She shared that, according to her complaint, "They created pressure on us to give up our faith in Lord Jesus Christ," leaving the families shaken and fearful.