Paschim Medinipur woman alleges Bajrang Dal 'purification' stripping, conversion attempt
A woman in Paschim Medinipur, West Bengal, says she was assaulted and stripped by a group of people associated with the Bajrang Dal during a forced "purification" ritual on October 18.
The attack reportedly aimed to pressure her family and two others to convert from Christianity to Hinduism during Durga Puja.
She shared that, according to her complaint, "They created pressure on us to give up our faith in Lord Jesus Christ," leaving the families shaken and fearful.
FIR filed against at least 13
Police have filed an FIR against at least 13 people, including Ranjit Dolui and Madan Manna, on serious charges like attempt to murder.
The complaint details that the woman was beaten unconscious; her teenage daughter faced threats of sexual violence; other women were also attacked; and ₹20,000 was stolen.
The families say they are now scared for their safety and were threatened not to go to the police.