Passenger booked for tampering with emergency exit on IndiGo flight
What's the story
A 33-year-old passenger, Gaurav Satyendra Routela, was booked for allegedly tampering with the emergency exit door lever cover on an IndiGo flight. The incident took place on Monday on flight 6E6884 from Delhi to Pune. The flight had taken off at around 12:45am and landed in Pune at about 2:00am.
Incident details
Incident set off alarm, causing panic onboard
Routela was seated near the emergency exit when he allegedly tampered with the door mechanism.
The act set off an alarm, causing panic onboard.
Senior Inspector Govind Pawar of the Airport Police Station said, "Any attempt to interfere with the emergency exit mechanism could endanger the lives and safety of other passengers."
Legal action
Routela touched cover out of curiosity
During questioning, Routela said he touched the cover out of curiosity without knowing it was connected to the emergency exit.
Based on a complaint from a flight crew member, police registered a case against him under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Aircraft Act.
He has also been served a notice under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).