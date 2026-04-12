Passenger leaves snack trash on IndiGo flight, Swapnil Srivastav posts
India
A recent IndiGo flight saw a passenger leave snack trash under the seat in front of him, sparking fresh debate about civic responsibility.
Swapnil Srivastav, who shared the story online, expressed disappointment that even after so many conversations about public cleanliness, old habits still stick.
Online users call for responsibility
The post quickly got people sharing their own thoughts; many agreed that ignoring public responsibility is pretty common.
Srivastav pointed out it's really a mindset issue: "It's not an awareness problem. It's not an education problem. It's not even an income problem. It's a whose problem is it problem,"
The incident has people reflecting on how small actions add up and why changing attitudes matters.