Passengers chant on IndiGo flight after West Bengal election win
India
A video of passengers chanting Jai Shri Ram, Jai Durga, and Bharat Mata Ki Jai that appears to have been recorded inside an IndiGo flight is making rounds online.
The moment reportedly happened soon after BJP's win in the 2026 West Bengal elections, with one man leading the chants and filming himself as a few others joined in.
Users ask IndiGo if chanting permitted
The clip quickly went viral, sparking questions about what's actually allowed on flights.
Some users directly asked IndiGo if this kind of chanting is permitted, while others called it disruptive and urged airlines to step up their rules.