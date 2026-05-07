Passengers chant on IndiGo flight after West Bengal election win India May 07, 2026

A video of passengers chanting Jai Shri Ram, Jai Durga, and Bharat Mata Ki Jai that appears to have been recorded inside an IndiGo flight is making rounds online.

The moment reportedly happened soon after BJP's win in the 2026 West Bengal elections, with one man leading the chants and filming himself as a few others joined in.