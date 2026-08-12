'Couldn't breathe': SpiceJet flight canceled after protests over faulty AC
What's the story
A SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Pune, SG-105, was forced to return to the bay after nearly 150 passengers refused to fly due to a faulty air-conditioning system, which left them feeling extremely hot and humid in the cabin. The flight was canceled after the passengers objected and they were left at the airport for more than six hours before a replacement flight transported them to Pune early on Wednesday.
Flight
Cabin was already hot and humid
The flight was supposed to leave Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport's Terminal 1 at 9:45pm; however, it was delayed till 10:30pm. Passengers boarded the plane at 10:30pm, only to be met with another ordeal.
A passenger told The Times of India that the cabin was already hot and humid when travelers took their seats.
Cabin discomfort
Passengers started feeling unwell
"We remained patient because, in many cases, the air-conditioning is turned up after the aircraft starts taxiing following gate closure. However, that didn't happen, and the air-conditioning was not switched on even after the aircraft began taxiing on the runway, around 40-45 minutes later," the passenger said.
The situation worsened when the aircraft started taxiing on the runway without any cooling system for around 40-45 minutes. Many passengers started feeling suffocated and unwell, including expectant mothers who were on board.
Onboard unrest
Passengers demand immediate disembarkation
When the cabin crew failed to address their concerns, the passengers got out of their seats and asked the crew to abort the take-off, demanding that the aircraft doors be opened immediately.
The flight then returned to one of the bays where passengers protested and demanded immediate disembarkation.
"Many protested while on the tarmac, and some female passengers had to be taken to the terminal building in wheelchairs as they were feeling dizzy and unwell," the passenger added.
Flight delay
Alternate aircraft arranged, says SpiceJet
A SpiceJet spokesperson later confirmed the incident and said an alternate aircraft was arranged.
"On August 11 SpiceJet flight SG 105, scheduled to operate from Delhi to Pune, encountered a last-minute technical issue. An alternate aircraft was arranged, and the flight subsequently operated to Pune," they said.
The new flight departed Delhi at around 5:30am on Wednesday and reached Pune by 7:00am.