MEA announces hike in passport fees: Check new rates
What's the story
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has announced a hike in passport fees. The new rates will come into effect from July 1, 2026. The fee revision includes fresh passports, reissues, lost or damaged passports, police clearance certificates, and other travel documents for applicants in India and abroad. The revision is the first in 14 years.
Fee structure
Fresh, reissued passports for applicants aged 15 years and above
For applicants aged 15 years and above, a fresh or reissued 36-page passport will cost ₹2,500 under normal conditions and ₹5,000 under Tatkal. A 60-page passport will cost ₹3,500 normally and ₹6,000 under Tatkal. For minors below 18 years of age, the fees are lower: a fresh or reissued 36-page passport will cost ₹1,750 normally and ₹4,250 under Tatkal.
Replacement costs
Fees for lost or damaged passports increased
The cost of replacing lost or damaged passports has also been increased. For adults, a 36-page replacement passport will now cost ₹5,000 under normal conditions and ₹7,500 under Tatkal. A 60-page replacement passport will cost ₹6,000 normally and ₹8,500 under Tatkal. Minors will have to pay ₹4,250 for a lost or damaged 36-page passport under normal conditions and ₹6,750 under Tatkal.
Additional charges
Fees for miscellaneous certificates
The fee for obtaining a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC), Surrender Certificate, Global Entry Programme verification, and other miscellaneous passport-related certificates has been fixed at ₹750 in India and $40 abroad. An Emergency Certificate issued abroad will cost $15, while a Certificate of Identity will be priced at ₹1,000 in India and $50 abroad.
Implementation date
Revised fee structure notified through Passports (Amendment) Rules, 2026
The revised fee structure was notified through the Passports (Amendment) Rules, 2026, which replaces Schedule IV of the Passports Rules, 1980. The amended fee schedule will apply to passport applications submitted on or after July 1. This marks the first major revision of passport service charges under updated rules notified by the Centre.