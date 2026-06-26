MEA announces hike in passport fees: Check new rates

Replacement costs

Fees for lost or damaged passports increased

The cost of replacing lost or damaged passports has also been increased. For adults, a 36-page replacement passport will now cost ₹5,000 under normal conditions and ₹7,500 under Tatkal. A 60-page replacement passport will cost ₹6,000 normally and ₹8,500 under Tatkal. Minors will have to pay ₹4,250 for a lost or damaged 36-page passport under normal conditions and ₹6,750 under Tatkal.