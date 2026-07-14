Passport meant to 'regulate departure' of citizens from India: MEA
What's the story
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has clarified that an Indian passport is a document issued by the government to "regulate the departure from India" of Indian citizens. This clarification comes amid a debate on whether passports can be used as proof of citizenship. Senior MEA officials had earlier described passports as merely travel documents during a briefing on Passport Seva Divas on June 24, sparking a debate on which document proves citizenship.
Official statement
What is Indian passport: MEA official
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Tuesday reiterated the purpose of an Indian passport at a media briefing.
He said, "An Indian passport is a document that, as per The Passports Act, 1967, is issued by the government of India to regulate the departure from India of citizens of India."
He further clarified that passports are issued after due verification through an established process.
Jaiswal also revealed that less than 8% of Indian citizens currently hold a passport
Passport statistics
Less than 8% Indians hold a passport
Government officials had cited a 2013 Bombay High Court judgment clarifying that passports are not proof of citizenship. They also pointed to a provision in The Passports Act allowing the Central government to issue passports to non-citizens if necessary in the public interest.
The earlier remarks by MEA officials had sparked a debate, with netizens questioning what actually counts as conclusive proof of citizenship in India if documents like passports, Aadhaar, and voter IDs don't fully qualify.