Passport meant to 'regulate departure' of citizens from India: MEA 

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Tuesday reiterated the purpose of an Indian passport at a media briefing.

He said, "An Indian passport is a document that, as per The Passports Act, 1967, is issued by the government of India to regulate the departure from India of citizens of India."

He further clarified that passports are issued after due verification through an established process.

Jaiswal also revealed that less than 8% of Indian citizens currently hold a passport