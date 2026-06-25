Legal relationship

How does India's legal system view citizenship presumption?

Proof of citizenship often depends on routes through which it is claimed: birth certificates for some, while others may rely on passports or citizenship certificates issued upon registration or naturalization. The ministry stated the eligibility criteria would be assessed under the Citizenship Act. India's legal system presumes most people are citizens unless disputes arise. This model has worked well, as citizens rarely had to prove their status. However, citizenship verification exercises have exposed the lack of a universally accepted document.