Passports for children below 15 valid 5 years until 18
India
Big update for families: Starting September 2026, ordinary 36-page passports issued to children below 15 will be valid for five years or until they turn 18, whichever comes first.
This means fewer renewals and less hassle when planning trips abroad.
Minor passport fee ₹1,750, tatkaal ₹4,250
From July 1, 2026, a minor's passport will cost ₹1,750 (Tatkaal: ₹4,250).
There's a 10% discount on new applications for children under eight and seniors over 60, but not on renewals.
You'll still apply through the Passport Seva portal and need to visit a Passport Seva Kendra with documents.
Don't forget: once your child turns 18, they'll need an adult passport before traveling.