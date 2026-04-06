Pathak family adoptee in Jharkhand allegedly strangled by adoptive brother
India
A teenage girl in Jharkhand, adopted by the Pathak family, was allegedly strangled by her adoptive brother after she chatted with the accused's brother-in-law on social media.
The incident happened on March 13, but only came to light weeks later when villagers alerted police after they saw post-death rituals being performed at the house.
Adoptive father and brother arrested
After the incident, the girl's body was quietly cremated in Bihar on a doctor's advice.
Both the adoptive brother and father have been arrested as police continue investigating, reaching out to the girl's biological father, and searching for the doctor involved.
The case has put a spotlight on family tensions and how online interactions can sometimes lead to real-world consequences.