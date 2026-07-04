Pathanamthitta police probe 13-year-old's abuse claims from school counseling session
India
Kerala's Pathanamthitta police are looking into claims that a 13-year-old girl was sexually abused, after she opened up during a school counseling session.
She said several classmates were involved and that the incidents happened both at school and at someone's house.
Police booked then released 6 people
Six people, including four minors and one female classmate, were booked by the police, questioned for hours, and then released.
Investigators say there are gaps between the survivor's statements and other evidence, so they're digging deeper.
The Child Rights Commission has stepped in, asking for updates from officials to make sure nothing is missed.