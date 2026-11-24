Patiala 7-year-old allegedly lured, killed after attempted sexual assault
A heartbreaking case from Patiala on November 22, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly lured into a forest with snacks and killed after an attempted sexual assault.
The accused, Ajay Kumar, allegedly strangled her when she cried out for help.
Her body was later found in a stream with clear signs of violence.
Ajay Kumar caught at railway station
Police caught Kumar within 10 hours as he allegedly tried to flee to Bihar, thanks to quick action at the local railway station.
Officers found evidence at the scene, including a plastic rope allegedly used in the crime.
The investigation is still underway, with more charges likely as details emerge.