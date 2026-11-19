Patiala iron bridge over Bhakra canal collapses, 2 trucks fall
Early Thursday morning, an iron bridge over the Bhakra Canal near Patiala suddenly collapsed, sending two trucks into the water: one even caught fire.
People nearby said the bridge had been shaking and jerking just before it gave way.
Authorities probe collapse, all escape
Truck driver Rajveer remembered hearing a blast-like noise.
Sukhwinder Singh, who was in one of the trucks, described being stuck in darkness and struggling to find a way out.
Thankfully, everyone from both trucks escaped, though some were injured.
Authorities are now looking into what caused the collapse and how it might affect traffic on this route.