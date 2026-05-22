Patna and Arwal schools alter schedules to protect students
With Bihar baking in 40 Celsius-plus heat, schools in Patna and Arwal are switching up their schedules to protect students.
In Patna, classes for kids up to Class five, including preschools and Anganwadi centers, are paused until May 26.
Classes 6 to 8 in Patna will finish by 10:30am.
Arwal is also suspending classes for younger kids and limiting lessons for Classes six-12 after 11am from May 22-25.
Heat precautions urged for children
These changes are all about keeping children safe from dehydration and heat stroke.
Schools have strict instructions to follow the new timings, while parents are urged to keep kids out of the sun as much as possible.
Authorities say they're watching the weather closely and will update plans if needed.
Residential government schools in Arwal aren't affected by these rules.