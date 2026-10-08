Patna auto driver asked to drop women at secluded spot
India
A Patna auto-rickshaw driver asked a male passenger if he wanted the women in the back to be dropped at a secluded spot, an unsettling question that raised big red flags about women's safety on public transportation.
The passenger, who goes by Mandal on Instagram, made sure the women were OK and later shared a video about what happened.
Passenger video sparks safety calls
Mandal's video quickly went viral, racking up more than 6,000 views and sparking outrage online.
People are urging him to report the driver and are calling for better safety measures for women in Patna.
The incident has kicked off fresh conversations about staying alert and holding drivers accountable.