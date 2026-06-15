Patna court grants bail to Gyan Bindu director Raushan Anand India Jun 15, 2026

A Patna sessions court has granted bail to Raushan Anand, director of Gyan Bindu Coaching Institute, after he spent about two weeks in custody for allegedly being involved in the June 2 attack on Khan Global Studies (KGS), run by Faisal Khan, known as Khan Sir.

The incident saw stone-pelting and threats at the coaching center, and Anand was arrested a day later.