Patna court grants bail to Gyan Bindu director Raushan Anand
India
A Patna sessions court has granted bail to Raushan Anand, director of Gyan Bindu Coaching Institute, after he spent about two weeks in custody for allegedly being involved in the June 2 attack on Khan Global Studies (KGS), run by Faisal Khan, known as Khan Sir.
The incident saw stone-pelting and threats at the coaching center, and Anand was arrested a day later.
Prince Yadav found dead in Nepal
Anand's defense said there was not enough evidence for attempted murder charges.
Meanwhile, his brother and co-accused, Prince Yadav, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Nepal.
On a related note, Khan Sir himself received interim protection from arrest as the investigation continues.