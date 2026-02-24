Patna court refuses to hand over Bihar IG to Andhra
A Patna court has refused to hand over Bihar's Inspector General M Sunil Kumar Naik to the Andhra Pradesh Police, who accuse him of torturing Deputy Speaker K Raghurama Krishna Raju in custody on May 14, 2021.
The allegations are pretty serious—Naik and others are accused of beating Raju with rubber belts and lathis, sitting on his chest after heart surgery, denying him medicine, and threatening him for his phone password.
The case started with an FIR filed in July 2024.
The judge pointed out that Naik was arrested without a warrant or even letting Patna police know—a big procedural miss.
Because of this, the court stopped any action against Naik for 30 days and let him go without officially recording an arrest.
Naik's lawyer says he wasn't named at first and only got added later; legal proceedings are ongoing.
For now, things are on pause while legal details get sorted out.