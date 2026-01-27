Patna: Forensic investigation confirms NEET aspirant sexually assaulted

Forensic investigation has shed light on the death of an 18-year-old NEET aspirant from Jehanabad district. The girl was found unconscious in her hostel room on January 6 and died on January 11, prompting an outcry by her family. The girl was rushed to multiple hospitals after being discovered at a private girls' hostel in Chitragupt Nagar, Patna . Initially, police suspected suicide due to an overdose of sleeping pills and a typhoid infection.

Allegations Family alleges rape, murder; forensic report confirms assault However, her family strongly refuted these claims, alleging that she was raped and murdered. They pointed to bruises and injuries on her body as evidence of foul play. A recent forensic report has found male semen on her undergarments, confirming sexual assault. Police sources have confirmed that these findings indicate the student was sexually assaulted before her death.

Investigation progress SIT investigates, DNA samples collected from suspects A five-member medical board at AIIMS-Patna is reviewing the post-mortem report and other medical details related to her death. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has taken six people suspected of being involved in the crime for DNA testing. These samples will be compared with forensic findings to determine suspect involvement. Dr Binay Kumar, head of the medical board, said more information is awaited from SIT before they can conclude their review.

Advertisement