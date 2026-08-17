Patna Gaya train video shows passengers hanging off doors, roof
India
A video from the Patna-Gaya train is making the rounds online, showing just how packed things can get: people are squeezed inside, hanging off doors, and even riding on the roof.
For many commuters, there is really no other option but to travel like this, even though it is clearly not safe.
Railway officials investigate amid safety concerns
After the clip went viral, railway officials said they are looking into it and that the matter had been brought to the attention of the concerned officials and would be looked into.
Still, a lot of people online are asking how passengers are supposed to stay safe when trains keep getting this crowded.
The incident has sparked concern about passenger safety and the commuting difficulties highlighted by users.