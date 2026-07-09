Patna HC grants bail to boy in minor girl's assault
India
The Patna High Court has given bail to a teenage boy accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl.
Justice Jitendra Kumar pointed out that punishing young people can hurt society's future and said the law should focus on helping them reform.
The boy comes from a very poor family and was reportedly in a relationship with the girl.
Court urges family rehabilitation, government support
The court noted claims that the case may have been filed to pressure the boy into marriage and highlighted his clean record.
It explained that even juveniles accused of serious crimes can get bail under current law.
Instead of sending him away, the court said family is usually best for rehabilitation and asked authorities to support his family through government programs.