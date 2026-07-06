Patna High Court denies anticipatory bail to Ravi Kumar Yadav
The Patna High Court has refused anticipatory bail to Ravi Kumar Yadav, who runs Gyan Ganga Hostel in Muzaffarpur. He's accused after an eight-year-old boy died.
His father says a hostel staff member assaulted the child and threatened him not to speak up.
The father first noticed injury marks on his son's face during a visit on September 23, 2025.
Justice Verma calls FIR delay immaterial
Yadav called the boy's father about his son's illness on September 22, 2025, and the child was hospitalized but, sadly, passed away on October 4, 2025. An FIR was filed the next day.
In court, Yadav's lawyer argued he was being falsely accused and pointed out the delay in filing the FIR. But prosecutors said the father was focused on saving his son, not paperwork.
Justice Satyavrat Verma said that delay didn't matter given how serious things were and denied Yadav bail.