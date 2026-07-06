Patna High Court denies anticipatory bail to Ravi Kumar Yadav

Justice Verma calls FIR delay immaterial

Yadav called the boy's father about his son's illness on September 22, 2025, and the child was hospitalized but, sadly, passed away on October 4, 2025. An FIR was filed the next day.

In court, Yadav's lawyer argued he was being falsely accused and pointed out the delay in filing the FIR. But prosecutors said the father was focused on saving his son, not paperwork.

Justice Satyavrat Verma said that delay didn't matter given how serious things were and denied Yadav bail.