Patna High Court intervenes in Sanoj Kumar disappearance, 7 arrested India Jul 06, 2026

After Sanoj Kumar, a 31-year-old Dalit man, went missing following an excise raid in Bhojpur back in August 2025, the Patna High Court stepped in and things finally moved.

Seven people (including five government officials, two of whom are excise personnel) have now been arrested.

Sanoj's last call to his family mentioned police beatings, but despite these arrests, he's still missing.