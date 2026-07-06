Patna High Court intervenes in Sanoj Kumar disappearance, 7 arrested
After Sanoj Kumar, a 31-year-old Dalit man, went missing following an excise raid in Bhojpur back in August 2025, the Patna High Court stepped in and things finally moved.
Seven people (including five government officials, two of whom are excise personnel) have now been arrested.
Sanoj's last call to his family mentioned police beatings, but despite these arrests, he's still missing.
Court orders protection, hearing July 7
Kumar's family filed a petition fearing foul play and faced months of slow investigation.
The court called out delays, ordered protection for the family and witnesses (since there were threats), and demanded more questioning after suspects kept changing their stories.
The next hearing is set for July 7, while Sanoj's family is still hoping for answers amid personal losses.