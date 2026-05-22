Patna High Court probes Saharsa meals allegedly snake-contaminated, 189 ill
Patna High Court is looking into a scary incident where 189 children in Saharsa, Bihar became ill after eating midday meals, allegedly contaminated with a snake.
The food was served on May 7, 2026, and soon after, many children reported stomach pain and vomiting.
Meals were supplied by an empanelled agency run by Bharat Ratna Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Dalit Udhthan Avam Shiksha Samiti.
Forensic reports: sample confusion, 7-day delay
The court flagged some issues with how food samples were handled.
Forensic reports showed confusion over what was actually tested — sometimes called dal, sometimes khichdi, or vegetables — and there was a seven-day delay before samples reached the lab.
Officials have been asked to explain how they collected and tested everything.
MDM/PM POSHAN director to decide suspension
The agency supplying meals might be suspended while things are sorted out.
The director of the Directorate of MDM/PM POSHAN, Government of Bihar will decide whether it should keep providing food based on the investigation results.
The next hearing is set for June 2, 2026.