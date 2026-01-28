Patna: NEET aspirant's post-mortem confirms rape, strangulation

Investigation updates and family's call for justice

Police have taken DNA samples from over a dozen people as they try to match evidence from the crime scene.

The victim was 18 years old, and the case is being handled by regular criminal courts as per applicable law. Her family says they're being harassed by investigators and want a CBI probe for fair treatment.

The hostel owner has been arrested, and two police officers were suspended for negligence.

Investigators are also looking into CCTV footage and corroborating movements with CDR and location analysis.