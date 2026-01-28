Patna: NEET aspirant's post-mortem confirms rape, strangulation
An 18-year-old NEET aspirant from Bihar was raped and likely strangled to death in her Patna hostel room, according to her post-mortem.
Found unconscious on January 6, she passed away five days later without regaining consciousness.
The autopsy showed clear signs of struggle—bruises on her neck, torn clothes, and injuries indicating she fought back.
Forensic tests detected semen on her clothes and blood stains in the room, and DNA profiling is under way.
Investigation updates and family's call for justice
Police have taken DNA samples from over a dozen people as they try to match evidence from the crime scene.
The victim was 18 years old, and the case is being handled by regular criminal courts as per applicable law. Her family says they're being harassed by investigators and want a CBI probe for fair treatment.
The hostel owner has been arrested, and two police officers were suspended for negligence.
Investigators are also looking into CCTV footage and corroborating movements with CDR and location analysis.