Patna NEET protests demand Pradhan, Shah resignations, 500 FIRs filed
Big protests broke out in Patna on July 22 over the NEET paper leak, with students, led by AISA, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Home Minister Amit Shah over the police action against students in Delhi earlier this week.
Things got heated, and police have now filed FIRs against 500 unidentified people for their role in the violence.
Forty protesters detained, 22 police injured
As protesters tried to push into high-security zones, police used barricades, tear gas, and water cannons to control the crowds.
Forty protesters were detained, while at least 22 police officers were injured.
Authorities are checking CCTV footage to identify more people involved, including some YouTubers, and extra security has been put in place around key government buildings as more FIRs are expected.