Patna police arrest 17 during Rukmani Hotel and flat raid
India
Patna police raided Rukmani Hotel and a flat in Guru Ka Bagh after a tipoff, arresting 17 people.
The group included 12 men and five women, one reportedly from West Bengal.
The raid was part of efforts to tackle suspicious activity in the area.
Police seize liquor and prostitution evidence
Officers seized liquor and evidence linked to dance parties and prostitution. Searches also extended to Beur and other parts of the city, police said.
Police are now questioning those arrested to uncover more suspects, including looking into the hotel management's role and how long this operation has been running.