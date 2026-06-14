Patna protesters miss excise constable exams, police use tear gas
India
Train services in Patna were disrupted during the incident, where Bihar Excise Constable exam hopefuls protested missing their exams due to delayed trains and overcrowding.
Things got heated (tracks were blocked, stones were thrown) and police had to step in with lathi charges and tear gas to clear the crowd.
Six arrested, nearly 500 booked
The protests stretched into early Sunday, leaving several injured but thankfully no serious harm.
Police arrested six people and booked nearly 500 more.
Railways officials said they weren't at fault, saying some anti-social elements among them, while Bihar minister Madan Sahni called the situation "unfortunate" and promised a proper investigation.
Services were briefly disrupted.