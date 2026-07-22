Patna protests over alleged NEET leaks demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
India
In Patna on Wednesday, police and AISA student protesters clashed after demonstrators demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET exam paper leaks and corruption.
The protest march was stopped by barricades, but some tried to push through, leading to a tense standoff.
Students sit-in amid nationwide exam irregularities
Even after the clashes, many students refused to leave and held a sit-in on the road.
This protest is just one part of growing nationwide outrage over exam irregularities: recent days have seen a hunger strike, injuries during marches in Delhi, and even ministers visiting activists as calls for accountability get louder across India.