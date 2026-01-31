Patna rape-murder case: Bihar CM recommends CBI probe

SIT formed, DNA samples collected

After the post-mortem revealed evidence of sexual assault, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) collected DNA samples from around 22 people for profiling, which authorities said would be matched with samples found at the scene.

The victim's family pushed for a court-monitored probe, alleging police tried to pressure them into accepting the suicide theory.

Protests by students followed, demanding justice.

On January 31, Bihar's Chief Minister recommended a CBI investigation as calls for accountability grew louder.