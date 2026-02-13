Patna rape-murder case: CBI probes DNA evidence, victim's diary

Details on investigation

The CBI is analyzing DNA evidence and looking into the victim's diary for clues about her mental state.

Forensic checks revealed internet searches for cyanide and sleeping pills on her phone before her death.

The hostel owner has been arrested, while two local police officers were suspended for slow response.

The victim's family alleges a police cover-up after initial claims blamed sleeping pills and typhoid—later disproven by forensic findings of sexual assault at the scene.