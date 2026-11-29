Patna Youth Festival erupts after Aryan Kelvin cancelation, property damaged
Things got out of hand at the Patna Youth Festival when a last-minute cancelation of Aryan Kelvin's event left fans frustrated.
The disappointment quickly turned into chaos, with some attendees damaging property, clashing with police, and even targeting the state BJP office.
Poor planning by organizers seems to have played a big part in how things unfolded.
Patna police arrest 12, raids continue
Police moved fast to break up the unrest, led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Law and Order) Krishna Murari Prasad.
So far, 12 people have been arrested, and raids are on to find others involved, including organizer Suman Kumar.