Patna's Ajit Kumar allegedly kills 18-month-old brother at Durga temple
India
A deeply upsetting case has come out of Patna, Bihar, where a 20-year-old man named Ajit Kumar (also called Bala) allegedly killed his 18-month-old younger brother.
He reportedly took the child to a Durga temple on the pretext of feeding him, but villagers later found the boy's severed head at the temple, leaving everyone in shock and disbelief.
Forensics collect evidence, Ajit Kumar detained
Police quickly launched an investigation and brought in a forensic team to collect evidence from the scene, including what they believe is the murder weapon.
Bala was detained with help from locals and is now being questioned about what happened.
Officers are also questioning family members as part of the investigation.