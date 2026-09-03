Patna's Gandhi Ghat faces highest ever Ganga flood level tonight

The Ganga River is expected to hit its highest-ever flood level at Gandhi Ghat, Patna, tonight, thanks to heavy rain in Bihar and Jharkhand.

Authorities have asked people living in low-lying areas and along riverbanks in Bhojpur, Patna, Saran, Vaishali, Nalanda, Begusarai, Lakhisarai and Jehanabad to stay alert and avoid unnecessary movement near ghats and embankments.