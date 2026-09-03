Patna's Gandhi Ghat faces highest ever Ganga flood level tonight
The Ganga River is expected to hit its highest-ever flood level at Gandhi Ghat, Patna, tonight, thanks to heavy rain in Bihar and Jharkhand.
Authorities have asked people living in low-lying areas and along riverbanks in Bhojpur, Patna, Saran, Vaishali, Nalanda, Begusarai, Lakhisarai and Jehanabad to stay alert and avoid unnecessary movement near ghats and embankments.
Bihar leaders intensify flood monitoring
Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary checked out the rising water along J.P. Ganga Path today and told officials to act fast for public safety.
Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary is leading statewide flood monitoring via video calls.
Teams are watching vulnerable spots around the clock; erosion in Bhagalpur's Raghopur area is now under control.
Residents are urged to keep essentials ready and call the state helpline 1070 if needed.