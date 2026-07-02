Pattanur UP School teacher suspended after allegedly hitting 2nd grader
India
A teacher at Pattanur UP School in Kerala has been suspended after allegedly hitting a second-grade student for being slow to copy notes.
The incident happened on June 16, and the student's mother filed a police complaint, which led to action against the teacher.
Childline, Education Department prompt suspension
After the child complained of back pain and visited the hospital, staff alerted Childline officials.
They spoke with the family and helped get a police case registered.
Thanks to their quick response and support from the Education Department, the teacher was swiftly suspended, highlighting how seriously schools now take student safety.