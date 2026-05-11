PAV urges government action after cruise hantavirus outbreak, WHO warns
India
After a recent cruise ship outbreak killed three and infected at least five others, health group Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV) is calling on the government to step up against hantavirus.
The World Health Organization says hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) can cause serious breathing problems and has a high death rate, so it's not something to ignore.
PAV recommends ICMR updates, awareness, screenings
PAV recommends better disease tracking, quick scientific updates from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), awareness campaigns, and tighter health checks for travelers.
They're reminding everyone how lack of preparedness during COVID-19 led to unnecessary suffering, urging early action now to avoid repeating those mistakes.