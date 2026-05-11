PAV urges government action after cruise hantavirus outbreak, WHO warns India May 11, 2026

After a recent cruise ship outbreak killed three and infected at least five others, health group Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV) is calling on the government to step up against hantavirus.

The World Health Organization says hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) can cause serious breathing problems and has a high death rate, so it's not something to ignore.