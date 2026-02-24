Pawan Hans helicopter crashes into sea near Mayabunder
What's the story
A Pawan Hans helicopter made an emergency landing in the sea near Mayabunder, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred shortly after the helicopter took off from Port Blair at around 9:30am. There were seven people on board, including two crew members and five passengers. Fortunately, all of them were rescued safely with no injuries reported.
Aftermath measures
All on board rescued safely
The helicopter had taken off from Port Blair and encountered what the company described as a "short landing incident" at around 9:30am near Mayabunder. A Pawan Hans spokesperson confirmed that all on board were rescued safely without any injuries. Local rescue teams quickly swung into action after the aircraft went down in the sea soon after departure. Emergency mechanisms were put in place immediately to ensure safety of all occupants.
Ongoing inquiry
Cause of emergency landing yet to be ascertained
While officials have not yet disclosed technical details about what led to the incident, they said assessments are underway. The cause of the emergency landing is yet to be determined. This incident comes after an air ambulance crashed in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Monday night, killing all seven on board.