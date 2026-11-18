Pawan Kalyan activates plans as Cyclone Akvan nears Andhra coast
Cyclone Akvan is heading for the Andhra Pradesh coast, with landfall expected on November 20.
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has kicked off emergency plans after the weather department issued a red alert for six districts, warning of heavy rain and gusts up to 145km/h.
At a meeting on November 17, Kalyan urged everyone to get ready fast and set up relief camps with local officials.
Coastal evacuations and fishermen warned
Authorities are moving people out of high-risk coastal and low-lying areas to safer spots before the cyclone hits.
Locals are being asked to follow evacuation orders and stay away from beaches, rivers, and other risky places.
Fishermen have also been told not to head out to sea until it's safe again.