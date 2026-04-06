Pawan Khera alleges Riniki Bhuyan Sharma holds 3 foreign passports
Congress leader Pawan Khera recently claimed that Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, holds foreign passports from the United Arab Emirates, Antigua and Barbuda, and Egypt.
The accusation has reignited talk about India's strict rules on dual citizenship.
Sarma has denied everything and says he will take legal action against Khera.
India does not permit dual citizenship
India does not allow you to hold more than one passport, simple as that. If an Indian citizen voluntarily acquires citizenship of another country, they automatically lose their Indian citizenship.
In the past five years, more than 1,300 cases of people holding multiple Indian passports were reported and treated as security risks, leading to cancelations and legal action.
This latest controversy is just another reminder of how seriously these laws are taken.