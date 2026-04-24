Pawan Khera denied anticipatory bail in Riniki Bhuyan Sharma case

Pawan Khera faces fraud forgery charges

Khera's troubles began in April 2026 when he claimed Sharma had overseas assets, which led to fraud and forgery charges.

He first got interim protection in transit anticipatory bail from the Telangana High Court for a week, but the Supreme Court paused that decision and told him to try his luck at the Gauhati High Court, where his request was ultimately turned down.

His lawyer argued he was not a flight risk and raised concerns about political influence in the case, but it did not sway the court.