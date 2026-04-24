Pawan Khera denied anticipatory bail in Riniki Bhuyan Sharma case
Congress leader Pawan Khera has been denied anticipatory bail by the Gauhati High Court after a case was filed against him by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, wife of Assam's chief minister.
He had accused Sharma of having multiple foreign passports and undeclared assets.
After hearing both sides, the court decided he would have to face legal proceedings without protective relief.
Pawan Khera faces fraud forgery charges
Khera's troubles began in April 2026 when he claimed Sharma had overseas assets, which led to fraud and forgery charges.
He first got interim protection in transit anticipatory bail from the Telangana High Court for a week, but the Supreme Court paused that decision and told him to try his luck at the Gauhati High Court, where his request was ultimately turned down.
His lawyer argued he was not a flight risk and raised concerns about political influence in the case, but it did not sway the court.