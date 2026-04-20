Pawan Khera seeks Gauhati anticipatory bail in forgery defamation case
India
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera is seeking anticipatory bail from the Gauhati High Court after being accused of forgery and defamation.
The case was filed by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, following Khera's public claim that she holds multiple passports.
Supreme Court stays Pawan Khera bail
Khera got temporary bail from the Telangana High Court, but the Supreme Court quickly put that on hold and told him to apply for bail in Assam instead.
With police actions now happening in Hyderabad and Delhi too, this case is still unfolding, and there is no clear end just yet.