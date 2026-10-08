PCI adds 13 members and retains Justice Desai as chair
The Press Council of India (PCI) just got a major update, bringing in 13 new members, including six editors and seven working journalists (other than editors), to help protect and promote free, fair journalism in the country.
Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, retired, stays on as chairperson, keeping some continuity at the top.
PCI names 6 editors, 7 journalists
The new editors joining are Pradeep Kumar Jain, Sayed Raza Husain Rizvi, Ankur Dua, Aparna Shukla, Raj Parwana/Narender Singh, and Vinod Bajpai.
On the journalist side: Vinod Kohli, Geetartha Pathak, Prajnananda Chaudhuri, Kingshuk Pramanik, C. K. Nayak, Prasanna Kumar Mohanty, and Bijoy Kakchingtabam.
With 13 members now, including five MPs, six representatives from newspaper owners, and three experts from the Bar Council of India (BCI), University Grants Commission (UGC), and the Sahitya Akademi, the PCI aims to keep journalism ethical while making sure the press stays independent of government pressure.