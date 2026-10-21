Pechound to Ramnagar bus skids into Udhampur gorge, 2 killed
India
A bus carrying passengers from Pechound to Ramnagar in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district skidded off the road and fell into a gorge early Wednesday morning.
Two people, a woman and a six-year-old girl, lost their lives, while 15 others were injured. Six of the injured are in critical condition.
Udhampur villagers rescue passengers, injured hospitalized
Local villagers quickly stepped in to rescue passengers. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Sunil Bhardwaj visited the hospital to enquire about the condition of the injured passengers, while Union Minister Jitendra Singh assured that support will be provided and that all necessary assistance was being provided.